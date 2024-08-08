Israeli media airs video after arrest of IDF soldiers in gang rape of Palestinian detainee

Footage of an alleged gang rape of a Palestinian detainee by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention centre in the Negev desert was released by the Israeli media on August 6.

Israeli media Channel 12 aired the video on their broadcast. The disturbing video shows a group of IDF soldiers who inflicted severe injuries on the Palestinian detainee, including a torn rectum and broken ribs, according to Israeli media.

The gang rape reportedly occurred on July 29 following which nine Israeli soldiers were arrested after military police stormed into the detention camp.

The arrests were ferociously opposed by far-right section including IDF soldiers who used pepper spray to defend themselves before being taken into custody.

The incident has sparked outrage with human rights organisations calling on the Israeli government to close of Sde Teiman detention camp, labelling it a “lawless black hole.”

Sde Teiman camp

Sde Teiman, located in the Negev desert of southern Israel, has gained notoriety as a military base and detention camp, particularly since the escalation of conflict following the October 7 attacks. Originally a standard military installation, it has been repurposed to detain Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, leading to widespread allegations of human rights abuses.

The Sde Teiman which is located in the Negev desert of southern Israel has been a focal point due to its alleged human rights violation.

Earlier, the camp was a military base later it was converted into a detention centre after the escalation of conflict following the October 7 2023 attacks.

There have been several reports of detainees being subjected to beatings, sexual abuse and inhumane living conditions, at the camp where several Palestinians including minors have been languishing for a year.

The atmosphere in the camp is described as oppressive. Strict rules have been implemented on detainees prohibiting them from speaking or moving freely, and kept blindfolded and naked with prolonged handcuffing, leading to significant psychological distress.