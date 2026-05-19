Video: Jai Shri Ram, saffron lotus drawn outside mosque in West Bengal

West Bengal: Muslims in Uluberia town of Howrah district, West Bengal, who came to offer morning namaz on May 17, were in for a shock after they saw Jai Shri Ram and a lotus drawn in saffron colour outside the gates of their mosque.

The incident occurred in Dhulasimla village in Madhya para mosque. The person recording the video, sounding upset, says, “The answer for why there are increasing attacks on Muslims. Our mosques are targeted.”

Siasat.com spoke to the Uluberia Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jadhav Shubham Pandurang, who said the situation is normal. “The incident occurred on the previous night. We believe some drunk miscreants did this. As of now, the Muslim community has not filed any case, and the matter was peacefully resolved. But we are trying to locate the people who did this through CCTV footage.”