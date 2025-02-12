Video: Jitendra Singh aka Wasim Rizvi offers money for ghar wapsi

Wasim Rizvi who is now known as Thakur Jitendra Narayan Singh Senger has once again made headlines by urging Muslims to embrace ghar wapsi.

The former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board who took holy dip at Mahakumbh announced financial support for those willing to return to Sanatan Dharma.

Appeal by Jitendra Singh (Wasim Rizvi) for ghar wapsi

He expressed his happiness after participating in the Mahakumbh rituals and urged Muslims across India to return to Sanatan Dharma.

In order to facilitate ghar wapsi, Singh said that he and his associates are forming an organization to provide financial aid.

He further said that those families who chose to return to Hinduism will receive Rs 3,000 per month until they are financially stable.

Additionally, the organization will assist them in setting up small businesses to support their livelihood, Jitendra Singh (Wasim Rizvi) added.

His stand against extremism

He encouraged Muslims to break away from ‘extremist’ ideologies and reject the ‘jihadist’ mindset.

He claimed that ghar wapsi is a step towards peace and inclusivity.

He urged people to make their own choices without external pressure.