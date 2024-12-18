Video: Khaki clad KTR drives auto to Telangana Assembly in protest

Hyderabad: BRS legislators led by its working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) embarked on a rally from the MLA quarters to the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, demanding the immediate implementation of promises made to auto workers by the Congress-led state government.

KTR addressed the media during the rally, highlighting the unfulfilled promises made by the Congress party during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Promises made to auto drivers unfulfilled: KTR

He pointed out that Congress had assured benefits to 800,000 auto drivers, yet none of these commitments have been realized.

KTR stated that 93 auto drivers have died by suicide since the current government came to power and should be viewed as government failures rather than individual tragedies.

He criticized the state government for its inaction, stating, “Despite providing a list of auto drivers who have taken their lives in previous Assembly sessions, it seems our concerns are falling on deaf ears.”

The BRS leaders outlined several immediate demands that they believe must be addressed. First and foremost, they are calling for the immediate announcement of a promised financial aid package of Rs 12,000 for auto drivers.

Additionally, they are demanding the establishment of an auto drivers’ welfare board, which was previously promised but has yet to be implemented.

Furthermore, KTR stressed the need for immediate assistance for families of deceased auto drivers to ensure they receive necessary support during their time of grief.

KTR urged auto drivers not to resort to extreme measures such as suicide and assured them that BRS would continue to fight for their rights and welfare.

The legislators donned uniforms representing auto drivers as a gesture of solidarity while marching towards the assembly.