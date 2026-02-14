Video: Kharge’s ‘Hyderabadi Pareshani’ remark stirs debate

Hyderabad: Remarks made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge advising party leaders not to allow “the Hyderabadi pareshani” to enter Uttar Pradesh have sparked varied interpretations and political reactions.

In a video circulating on social media, Kharge is seen speaking to Congress MP Imran Masood on the Parliament premises.

“Do not allow the Hyderabadi problem to enter UP. It will ruin itself and will also ruin us along with it. Who you know – Hyderabad. The city is popular for three aspects – one is Sherwani, Biryani, and the other one is Pareshani,” Kharge is heard saying.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told Congress MP Imran Masood to get more people to join the party and not let the 'Hyderabad problem' enter Uttar Pradesh.



The comments have triggered speculation on social media over whom the remarks were directed, with many assuming that they are directed at the AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi.

In Telangana, the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) do not have a formal alliance, but leaders from the Congress have at times referred to AIMIM as a “friendly party.”

The two parties contest elections independently, though their relationship has occasionally involved issue-based positions within the Assembly and during specific electoral contests.

During the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, AIMIM did not field a candidate and extended support to the Congress nominee. The move was seen as an instance of electoral understanding between the two parties.

BJP slams Kharge

Reacting to the controversy, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash condemned Kharge’s alleged remarks, calling them “an insult to Hyderabad.”

Addressing reporters in Hyderabad, Subhash said the Congress had “very clearly said that Congress is Muslim party… Muslim is Congress,” and alleged that the remarks about Hyderabadis eating biryani, wearing sherwani and causing “pareshani” were “derogatory.”

He urged the people of Hyderabad to reject the Congress.

