Video: KTR visits Ambedkar Museum in London, pays tributes

As part of his tour of the United Kingdom, Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao visited the Ambedkar Museum in London and paid his respects to Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice.

The museum offers a peek into the circumstances that shaped Dr Ambedkar’s quest for equality. Minister KTR viewed the entire building with interest, including the room where Ambedkar lived, a press note informed.

The Minister presented a replica of the Ambedkar statue in Telangana to the museum for display (through the first secretary of the High Commission of India in the UK, Shreeranjani Kanagavel). He also presented a portrait of Ambedkar to the High Commission of India.

The Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations UK (FABO UK) represented by the President Santosh Dass and Joint Secretary C Gautam applauded the efforts of the Telangana government and issued a formal congratulatory letter applauding the CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao for his initiatives, it further stated.

The letter stated, “Congratulations to you on your excellent initiatives in Telangana to acknowledge the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for nation-building and uplifting of the marginalized communities. The installation of the world’s tallest 125 feet statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of Hyderabad on Dr. Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary is a matter of great pride, not only for Telangana but for the whole of India. Naming Telangana’s impressive new government Secretariat complex after Dr. Ambedkar reflects your respect for Dr. Ambedkar and the contribution he made to uplift society.”

The FABO UK also felicitated minister KTR for the Telangana government’s ‘extraordinary efforts in highlighting Baba Saheb’s contribution’. Santosh Dass, President of FABO UK, presented a signed copy of her book “Ambedkar in London” which she co-authored with William Gould and Christophe Jaffrelot to KTR.

KTR’s visit to the Ambedkar Museum in London is part of a broader effort by the Telangana government to emphasize the values and work of Dr BR Ambedkar, the press note stated.