Video: KTR visits Charminar to oppose Telangana govt’s new state emblem move

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday visited Charminar to oppose the Telangana government’s new state emblem move.

He condemned the government’s decision to remove Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem.

“If the government does not withdraw the decision, a protest will be launched in Telangana,” he added.

New Telangana emblem

On state formation day on June 2, the Congress government plans to unveil the new emblem, arguing that the current emblem featuring Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar reflects feudalism and autocratic rule. CM Reddy wants the new emblem to reflect the decades-long struggle for Telangana state.

CM Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have finalized the new emblem, designed by artist Rudra Rajesham.

CM Reddy has also enlisted Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani to compose music for the state song, which will also be released on June 2.

The government adopted Ande Sri’s ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ as the state anthem.

CM Reddy is scheduled to hold a meeting with leaders of all political parties to brief them on the new logo and state song.

Earlier, on X, Rama Rao posted, “World over, Charminar has been the icon/symbol of Hyderabad for centuries

When one thinks of Hyderabad, they cannot but think of Charminar which has all the qualities of a UNESCO world heritage site

Now Congress Government wants to remove the iconic Charminar from the state Logo citing frivolous reasons

What a shame!!”

World over, Charminar has been the icon/symbol of Hyderabad for centuries



When one thinks of Hyderabad, they cannot but think of Charminar which has all the qualities of a UNESCO world heritage site



— KTR (@KTRBRS) May 30, 2024

He also stated that the protest at Kakatiya Kala Thoranam was just the beginning and that BRS would proceed legally. He questioned the Telangana government’s decision, saying people have not given Congress the power to change the state emblem.

“Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar are not signs of imperialism. They are symbols of development, people’s welfare, and the historical and archaeological significance of the region,” he said.

He also argued that a change of state emblem would require the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Charminar, Kakatiya Kala Thoranam

Charminar, constructed in 1591, is the symbol of Hyderabad. Situated on the east bank of the Musi River, it is listed as an archaeological and architectural treasure on the official list of monuments prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, on the other hand, is a historical arch located in the Warangal district. It was built around the 12th century during the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty.

These monuments were incorporated into the emblem of Telangana. However, the current government is planning to launch a new emblem, which has triggered the controversy.