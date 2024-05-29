Hyderabad misses spot on list of India’s top 10 cities based on quality of life

Hyderabad: Hyderabad failed to secure a spot in the list of top 10 cities in India based on quality of life. Even top cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai also failed to secure spots.

According to the report titled ‘Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024’ by Oxford Economics, the world’s independent economic advisory firm, Hyderabad ranked 882 globally in terms of quality of life. The report calculated quality of life based on the following six parameters:

Life expectancy Income per person Income equality Housing expenditure Recreation and cultural sites Internet speed

List of top 10 cities in India based on quality of life

Based on quality of life, Grenoble, France topped the list of cities in the world. In India, it is topped by Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Following is the list of top 10 cities in India based on quality of life and their global ranking:

Thiruvananthapuram: 748 Kottayam: 753 Thrissur: 757 Kollam: 758 Kochi: 765 Kannur: 768 Pondicherry: 782 Kozhikode: 783 Mangalore: 791 Mysore: 804

The report listed cities based on overall ranking, which is calculated based on the following five factors:

Economics Human capital Quality of life Environment Governance

Also Read India joins list of countries with stock markets valued over USD 5 trillion

Hyderabad ranks 564 globally in overall ranking

In the overall ranking, Hyderabad is ranked 564 globally. Among the top 10 cities in India, Hyderabad ranks ninth.

Among the four ranking parameters, the city performed best in economics.

Following are Hyderabad’s global rankings based on the four factors:

Economics: 253

Human Capital: 524

Quality of Life: 882

Environment: 674

Governance: 380

Indian cities based on 5 factors

The list of top cities in the country as per the Global Cities Index is topped by Delhi with a global rank of 350.

Here is the list of top 10 cities in India and their global rankings:

Delhi: 350 Bengaluru: 411 Mumbai: 427 Chennai: 472 Kochi: 521 Kolkata: 528 Pune: 534 Thrissur: 550 Hyderabad: 564 Kozhikode: 580

Globally, the list is topped by New York.