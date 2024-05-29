Hyderabad misses spot on list of India’s top 10 cities based on quality of life

Hyderabad: Hyderabad failed to secure a spot in the list of top 10 cities in India based on quality of life. Even top cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai also failed to secure spots.
According to the report titled ‘Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024’ by Oxford Economics, the world’s independent economic advisory firm, Hyderabad ranked 882 globally in terms of quality of life. The report calculated quality of life based on the following six parameters:
- Life expectancy
- Income per person
- Income equality
- Housing expenditure
- Recreation and cultural sites
- Internet speed
List of top 10 cities in India based on quality of life
Based on quality of life, Grenoble, France topped the list of cities in the world. In India, it is topped by Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Following is the list of top 10 cities in India based on quality of life and their global ranking:
- Thiruvananthapuram: 748
- Kottayam: 753
- Thrissur: 757
- Kollam: 758
- Kochi: 765
- Kannur: 768
- Pondicherry: 782
- Kozhikode: 783
- Mangalore: 791
- Mysore: 804
The report listed cities based on overall ranking, which is calculated based on the following five factors:
- Economics
- Human capital
- Quality of life
- Environment
- Governance
Hyderabad ranks 564 globally in overall ranking
In the overall ranking, Hyderabad is ranked 564 globally. Among the top 10 cities in India, Hyderabad ranks ninth.
Among the four ranking parameters, the city performed best in economics.
Following are Hyderabad’s global rankings based on the four factors:
- Economics: 253
- Human Capital: 524
- Quality of Life: 882
- Environment: 674
- Governance: 380
Indian cities based on 5 factors
The list of top cities in the country as per the Global Cities Index is topped by Delhi with a global rank of 350.
Here is the list of top 10 cities in India and their global rankings:
- Delhi: 350
- Bengaluru: 411
- Mumbai: 427
- Chennai: 472
- Kochi: 521
- Kolkata: 528
- Pune: 534
- Thrissur: 550
- Hyderabad: 564
- Kozhikode: 580
Globally, the list is topped by New York.