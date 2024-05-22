India joins list of countries with stock markets valued over USD 5 trillion

India has joined the list of countries with stock markets valued over USD 5 trillion, as for the first time on Tuesday, the combined market capitalization of BSE-listed companies crossed the milestone.

As of 12 noon on May 22, the total valuation of exchange-listed companies stood at an all-time high of Rs 4,15,61,316.05 crore (USD 4.99 trillion), according to BSE data.

The 30-share Sensex rose today by 117.59 points, or 0.16 percent, to reach 74,065.61.

List of countries with stock markets valued over USD 5 trillion

Previously, the following countries have crossed the USD 5 trillion milestone:

US (USD 55.7 trillion) China (USD 9.4 trillion) Japan (USD 6.4 trillion) Hong Kong (USD 5.5 trillion)

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the USD 4-trillion milestone for the first time on November 29 last year.

The market capitalization of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark on May 24, 2021.

The total valuation of exchange-listed companies surpassed the USD 1 trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion took 2,566 days, or just over seven years, on June 6, 2014.

The market capitalization of listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017—taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5 trillion level. It took ten years for the exchange to grow from USD 1 trillion to USD 2 trillion in market capitalization.

From there, it took 1,255 days to surpass the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

Sensex, Nifty open in red

Today, stock markets in India saw equity indices in the red after early trades.

At 9:50 a.m., the Sensex was down 53 points or 0.07 percent, at 73,900 points, and the Nifty was down 25 points or 0.12 percent, at 22,503 points.

On the global front, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Seoul were trading in the green. Trading was in the red in Tokyo and Bangkok. American markets closed in the green.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President-Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, said: “Nifty has stabilized near the 22,500 zone in the last 2-3 sessions, with select midcap counters witnessing active participation to keep the market players active.”

“With the overall bias maintained positive, we expect the levels near the 22,400 zone to be sustained in the coming days, and a decisive breach above 22,600 levels shall further strengthen the trend to expect the next target of the 22,900 level,” she added.