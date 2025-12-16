Video: Lavish wedding of BJP MLA’s son features Rs 70 lakh fireworks display

Indore: A high-profile wedding of BJP MLA Golu Shukla’s son, Anjanesh Shukla, has drawn widespread attention, with the fireworks alone reportedly costing around Rs 70 lakh.

Videos and photos from the wedding have gone viral, showcasing the bride and groom amid lavish décor, grand arrangements, and spectacular celebrations in Indore.

The wedding took the maximalist route of inspiration, with the venue around a religious theme that featured idols of various Hindu deities spread throughout the wedding venue. Lord Shiva occupied the central stage before the varmala ceremony took place.

The varamala ceremony occurs in a Hindu wedding when the bride and groom exchange garlands as a symbol of acceptance of each other as spouses.

One such video shared by the groom’s brother, Rudraksh Shukla, shows the massive fireworks explosions behind the bride and groom as they garlanded each other in front of the idol.

The video garnered approximately 1 million views, with many praising and congratulating the couple, while others severely criticised the family for using public money.

One comment read, “There goes your income tax money, blown away on their Rs 70 lakh fireworks.”

You work 365 days a year and pay nearly half of your earnings as income tax.



So, that MLAs can spend ₹70 lakhs just on fireworks at his son’s wedding.



This is the reality of the system.

pic.twitter.com/DMb8g9A0Na — Dr. Rajeshwari Iyer (@RajeshwariRW) December 16, 2025

Wedding of BJP MLA Golu Shukla's son.



70 lakhs spent just on the fire-works !



And we fools are letting go of our income.



Our kids will curse us for giving away their share for the families of public servants !



pic.twitter.com/gs25R1aFEs — Indian Tax Payer (@indtxpyr) December 15, 2025

Some drew comparisons to the outrage doled out to big businessmen and ignored the acts of MLAs.

“Why only small businessmen are exposed? Why isn’t the income tax department sparing people like him?” questioned a user

Another video was also widely circulated on social media, in which the couple exchanged garlands in front of the presiding deity at the Khajrana temple in Indore.

The grand scale of the wedding sparked online debate over Indian politicians using hardworking taxpayers’ money to host lavish celebrations.