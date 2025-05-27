Video: Leopard sighted in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala

Hyderabad: A leopard was sighted in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, May 26. The wild animal was seen galloping on a road leading to the Vinayaka Swamy Temple.
A pilgrim heading to the temple captured a video of the leopard moving on a crash barrier. The incident caused panic in devotees.
This is not the first time a leopard has been seen in the area, raising safety concerns for pilgrims and prompting authorities to intensify monitoring measures. In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati.
The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage chasing street dogs.
On the sight of the leopard, the security guard on duty locked himself in a security control room for his safety and alerted the forest officials.