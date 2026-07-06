Video: Lion attacks cattle herder in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Ahmedabad: A cattle herder was injured after a sub-adult Asiatic lion attacked him in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Monday, July 6, forest officials said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the big cat gripping the man’s arm in its jaws as he lay on the ground while bystanders tried to drive the animal away.

The incident occurred in the morning at Garajiya village in Palitana taluka when the victim, identified as Kalubhai Parmar, had gone to feed his cattle, the officials said.

A cattle herder was injured after a sub-adult Asiatic lioness attacked him in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Monday, forest officials said.



A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the big cat gripping the man's arm in its jaws as he lay on the ground while… pic.twitter.com/gvvzVYw1bW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 6, 2026

Shetrunji Wildlife Division’s Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chirag Amin, told PTI that preliminary findings suggest the animal may have been provoked, creating a panic situation that led to the attack.

“The preliminary information suggests the animal would have safely passed through the area, but it appears the animal was provoked, which might have agitated it,” Amin said.

The area where the incident occurred is a known wildlife movement zone, he said.

Parmar was shifted to a hospital in Bhavnagar for treatment. Forest department personnel were stationed at the hospital, officials said, adding that the man was out of danger.

Speaking to reporters from his hospital bed, Parmar claimed the lion knocked him down before biting his arm.

“I had gone to feed my cow in the morning. The cat was sitting there and suddenly attacked me. It first knocked me down and then grabbed my hand in its mouth. It held on to my hand for about half an hour. I escaped after it loosened its grip,” he said.

Parmar also claimed the lion tried to attack another man, who managed to escape.

Amin said the lion seen in the viral video was identified as a sub-adult male, and a rescue operation was underway.

“A veterinary doctor with a tranquiliser gun, the range forest officer and other forest staff are carrying out the rescue operation with cages in the area,” he said.