Video: Live mannequin spotted at Dubai mall, netizens react

Dubai: A viral video showing a woman posing as a live mannequin at the Manto Bride store in Dubai Festival City Mall has sparked a wave of reactions online.

The video clip was shared recently on Instagram and TikTok by the model herself, named Angelina.

In a video, Angelina can be seen wearing a bold zebra print dress with black and brown stripes, long sleeves, and a short hemline, paired with stiletto heels and continuously changing poses to attract shoppers.

Watch the video here

Since its upload, the post has garnered more than 21,000 views, 200 likes and was re-posted multiple times.

Popular Dubai-based account “@lovindubai” shared the video and captioned it saying, “Legends say she’s still striking poses to this day.”

Some of the social media users praised the marketing strategy, while others criticised it for being “inhuman and modern world slavery.”

Instagram user Shruti Chadha expressed concern, commenting, “This is inhuman. I’m sure her feet hurt like crazy, and when we have regular dummies, why do we even need this?.”

Public figure Ghazi Al Yaman praised the strategy, calling it “next-level marketing. Nice one.”

Another user, Vlada Bulhakova, commented on the video, saying, “Someone has a lot of money for marketing.”

“This is slavery,” another user stated.

“Everyone saying this is slavery inhuman uncomfortable bla bla just like everyone else we all have our own discomfort at work we all get some pain whether it’s on foot back hands whatever she’s getting paid just like we get plus think about the security guards in the malls they standing all the time too! Don’t baby everyone we all are struggling and thats what makes us strong,” wrote another user, Fatima Mustafa.