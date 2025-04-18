Video: Lizard remains in cool drink lands man in hospital in Telangana

The 24-year-old customer consumed half his drink before noticing an unusual taste and texture.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 18th April 2025 7:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: A young man fell ill after consuming a cool drink in which lizard remains were reportedly found, landing him in the hospital.

The man purchased the cool drink from a local restaurant in Peddapur, Sangareddy, alongside food, late on Thursday evening, April 17.

The 24-year-old customer consumed half his drink before noticing an unusual taste and texture. He discovered the remains of the lizard, including what appears to be its tail, when he poured it into a container to examine it.

When informed, the staff reportedly showed little to no concern over the incident.

The man, who then immediately fell sick, was rushed to the hospital by his friend and other locals. He was admitted to a local hospital in Sangareddy, where doctors treated him for potential food poisoning and related symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, he remains under observation, though his condition is reported to be stable.

