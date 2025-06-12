Video: Locals clash with AIMIM workers during Yakutpura MLA Jaffer’s visit

When the MLA reached the Yakutpura Moula ka Chilla, some local people complained to him about water entering houses due to pending works on the nala.

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed during the inspection of Nala at Moula ka Chilla Yakutpura by local MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj when local people entered into an argument with AIMIM party workers.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the MLA came to inspect rain-related damages in Yakutpura.

When the MLA reached the Yakutpura Moula ka Chilla, some local people complained to him about water entering houses due to pending works on the nala. While local AIMIM workers tried to calm the situation, an argument broke out in the heat of the moment between them.

The AIMIM workers and local people exchanged blows.

All this happened in front of Jaffer Hussain Meraj, who was taken away from the place by his Personal Security Officer. The MLA later assured the people of speeding up the Nala works.

