Video: Lorries collide, catch fire on highway in Telangana; three died

The horrific crash left both drivers and a cleaner trapped inside the burning vehicles.

Published: 4th July 2025 10:09 am IST
In an accident, three people were burnt alive after two lorries collided head-on and caught fire near Ellampeta stage on the Khammam-Warangal National Highway in Telangana.

The horrific crash left both drivers and a cleaner trapped inside the burning vehicles, with rescue efforts unable to save them in time.

The collision resulted in fire that engulfed both lorries.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crash before seeing flames erupt.

Local fire and emergency teams rushed to the scene but were unable to rescue the victims before the fire claimed their lives on highway in Telangana.

One critically injured, hospitalized

In addition to the three fatalities, another individual sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital. The doctors at the hospital said that his condition is critical.

