Video: Madhavi Latha visits Bibi Ka Alawa in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha, visited Bibi Ka Alawa in the Old City on Wednesday, July 2.

During the visit, she was accompanied by BJP leaders from the Old City. She also answered questions posed by media persons.

Madhavi Latha slams AIMIM

Speaking to media persons, she heavily criticized the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over the incomplete work related to the roof of Bibi Ka Alawa.

She said that despite the constituency being represented by a corporator, MLA, and MP from AIMIM, the work remains incomplete.

“Every year, the shed is put up and then removed after Muharram. Instead, a permanent shed should be put up, and the money should be used for the welfare of the Old City and minorities,” said Madhavi Latha.

Apart from this, she condemned the inaction of the GHMC in stopping the alleged illegal construction adjacent to Masjid-e-Shams in Dabeerpura.

Bibi Ka Alam procession in Hyderabad

On Sunday, the historic Bibi Ka Alam procession will be taken out in the Old City of Hyderabad in a traditional manner.

Thousands of people usually participate in the ‘Bibi Ka Alam’ procession, which passes through various parts of the Old City before concluding at Chaderghat on the banks of the Musi River.

‘Yaum-e-Ashura,’ or the 10th day of Muharram—the first month of the Islamic calendar—is observed in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussain and his followers at the Battle of Karbala.

The Muharram procession dates back to the reign of Qutub Shahi King Abdullah more than 400 years ago. It is said that Abdullah’s mother, Hayat Bakshi Begum, had initiated the annual procession. Camels, horses, and elephants were used for the procession during the Qutub Shahi period.