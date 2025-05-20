Hyderabad: BJP leader Madhavi Latha praised men who tried to rescue people trapped in a fire accident at a building near Charminar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

At the time of the incident, they were returning after offering namaz and had stopped for tea. They brought out 13 people before fire tenders and ambulances arrived at the spot.

AIMIM felicitates brave men

Following the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) felicitated the brave men for attempting to rescue people trapped in the building due to a fire accident in Hyderabad.

Following Sunday's Fire accident , indivisuals who bravely attempted to rescue the family trapped inside the house were felicitated at AIMIM Head Quarters at Darussalaam. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/fAB8YJ1mLj — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) May 20, 2025

Though they attempted to save people without thinking about their safety, many had already been killed in the fire.

Speaking to media persons, the duo, Mir Zahed and Mohd Azmath, said that they barged into the building when two women sought help by shouting ‘Bhaiya, bachao!’ (Brother, save us).

The duo said they broke two barriers to reach the room where they found women and children trapped by the fire.

Zahid shared what happened, saying, “After namaz, while I was returning, two women from the building called out for help. We went inside, and the room was filled with smoke.



The air conditioner had exploded due to the fire. We found seven people dead in one room. We used… pic.twitter.com/EQwECe2kqo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2025

Madhavi Latha slams govt

Though Madhavi Latha praised the men who attempted to save lives, she targeted the state government over the fire accident in Hyderabad.

She questioned that when people residing in Gulzar Houz could not be saved, then how can people residing in narrow lanes where ambulance and fire engine cannot reach be saved in case of fire accident.

Hyderabad’s worst fire accident in recent years

Sunday’s fire accident in a building near the iconic Charminar, which claimed 17 lives, is the worst fire disaster to hit Hyderabad in recent years.

The tragedy has once again brought into focus the lack of fire safety measures in multi-storey buildings and failure to ensure adherence to safety norms despite announcements by concerned authorities after every such disaster.

Eight children were among the 17 people killed when the fire broke out, apparently due to a short-circuit, in a building in Gulzar Houz, a commercial hub, on Sunday morning.

Like in most fire accidents in recent years, this G+2 building too had shops on the ground floor while families were residing upstairs.