Video: Man ‘aims arrow’ at mosque during Ganesh procession in Maharashtra

In yet another incident highlighting the growing intolerance and hate against minorities, a video has surfaced on social media on Thursday, September 19, in which a man is seen provocatively mocking the Kachi Mosque with a bow and arrow gesture during a Ganpati procession in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

The footage captures the man miming the shooting of a bow with an arrow pointing at the mosque when the procession was passing by. The incident took place during the Ganpati festival which recently concluded.

The video of the incident has sparked outrage, prompting local authorities to take action. Akola Police have responded to the backlash by confirming that an offence has been registered at the City Kotwali police station where the incident is currently being investigated.

To curb the unrest, the police have urged citizens to avoid spreading rumours related to the video and to maintain peace within the community.

Offence registered in Police Station city kotwali & further investigation is going on; citizens requested to not believe any rumours — अकोला पोलीस – Akola Police (@AkolaPolice) September 19, 2024

The incident occurred after reports of a series of Islamophobic attacks in Maharashtra including a disturbing event where an elderly Muslim man was brutally beaten on a train, allegedly for carrying meat.

The incident also drew parallels to a previous controversy involving a Telangana BJP member, Kompella Madhavi Latha who faced backlash for a similar gesture towards a mosque during a Ram Navami rally earlier this year.

Several activists have flagged concern regarding this trend of provocative behaviour during religious celebrations, stating that these actions could trigger outbreaks of violence and endanger interfaith harmony in society.