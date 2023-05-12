Video: Man collapses, dies while dancing at wedding in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, a man collapsed and died while dancing at his niece’s wedding ceremony. The incident occurred in Dongargarh area of Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh. The man, identified as Dilip Raujkar, was a resident of Balod district.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, Raujkar is seen dancing and later collapsing on the stage. After dancing for a while, he takes a break, sits on the stage, and then collapses a few seconds later. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

10 May 2023 : 🇮🇳 : Dilip Rautkar, an engineer at Bhilai Steel Plant, suffered a 💔attack💉 while dancing at a wedding & died on the spot.#heartattack2023 #TsunamiOfDeath #BeastShotStrikesAgain #BeastShot pic.twitter.com/PLogsrUAx7 — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) May 10, 2023

According to reports, Raujkar died of cardiac arrest. Though the incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, the video went viral recently. This is not the first incident of sudden death due to cardiac arrest while dancing or playing in India.

In March this year, a 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function, and another young person collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.

Such incidents are becoming increasingly common in India, and it is important to take care of one’s health, especially during physically strenuous activities.