Video: Man goes flying as car hits him in Hyderabad’s Nagole

Both injured people were moved right away to a nearby hospital by the locals. There hasn't been a report of the incident to the police as of yet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 3rd March 2023 4:23 pm IST
Screenshot from CCTV footage.

Hyderabad: Two individuals were hurt when they were struck by a speeding car in Nagole on Thursday evening.

The driver of the car, which was driving two women, lost control and struck a woman first before hitting a man who was strolling alongside the road.

The injured man was recognised as Jai Babu of Kushaiguda. He was looking into his phone while walking and was flung into the air and landed 20 metres away.

