Video: Man gets stuck in mud near Hyderabad lake, rescued four hours later

Asked about his address, the man said "Bollaram" and added that he entered the lake because someone called him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 4:17 pm IST
Elderly man being rescued from a lake in Hyderabad, assisted by rescue workers after a fall.
Hanumanthu

Hyderabad: The police on Wednesday, April 22, rescued an elderly man, who was stuck in mud near a lake in Hyderabad’s Balapur for hours, with the man allegedly in an inebriated condition.

The incident occurred at the Gurram Cheruvu, where the man, identified as Hanumanthu, was stuck.

At around 2 pm, passersby noticed Hanumathu struggling and informed the police. Based on the information, the police arrived at the lake and rescued him. A video shared on social media showed the police rescuing Hanumathu.

Subhan Bakery

Following the rescue, when the police asked why he had entered the lake, the elderly man did not give any proper reason. When asked where he lived, the man said “Bollaram” and said that he entered the lake because someone called him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official in the Chandrayagutta Police said, “The man was drunk and stuck in the lake for four hours. He was unable to tell the reason for entering the lake and asked us to leave him alone after being rescued.”

The police suspect that he might have entered the lake to catch fish.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 4:17 pm IST

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