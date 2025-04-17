Video: Man kills newborn puppies in Macha Bollaram

Hyderabad: A man in Macha Bollaram on Monday, April 14, killed newborn puppies inside a gated community. The incident came to light after the CCTV footage from the incident emerged online.

The accused was identified as Ashish, a resident of Indis VB City, a gated society in Macha Bollaram. The residents discovered the dead remains of puppies on April 15.

The five newborn canines were just six days old. In a video, the accused is seen justifying the killing of puppies. “I couldn’t control seeing the puppies near my dog, so I used to keep them away using a stick,” he said.

A group of residents confronted the man, saying that the puppies were just six days old, and how could they harm his pet? “Why would you attack puppies? Should I show you how to control?” asked an enraged resident.

A CCTV footage shows the accused walking into a cellar of the building along with his dog. The man is seen picking up one of the puppies and smashing it against the wall. As some of them were still alive, he allegedly crushed their heads with his foot and struck them with a brick to ensure they were dead.