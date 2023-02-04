Video: Man shows elderly woman how to use smart TV, wins hearts

A video of a guy showing an old woman how to use a smart television has gone viral online.

The video, which was first published on TikTok and was then reposted on Twitter on Thursday, features a man educating an elderly woman about the many streaming apps available on a smart TV.

In the video, a man shows a woman how to use a smart television to search for various OTT (Over The Top) services. She learns from him that each of the squares on the television’s screen has its own unique app. The man says that all of them are apps, from Amazon Prime to Netflix and that they are unrelated to one another.

How do I sign my parents up for this tutorial? pic.twitter.com/c4wEoPjXul — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 2, 2023

“We have Prime Video and we also have Netflix,” the man states.

The old woman then scrolls down to the streaming service and learns how to open it after he advises her to locate Netflix on the screen.

Shared just a couple of days ago, the post has already accumulated more than 5.5 million views and over 253.4K likes.