Video: Man sparks fire hazard in AP by tossing matchstick near petrol leak

Hyderabad: A potentially catastrophic incident unfolded in Kalyanadurgam town of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, August 21, when a man carrying five litres of petrol on his two-wheeler spilt as a can burst.

According to reports, the man had just purchased the fuel from a station near the old bus stand when the petrol can burst, spilling fuel across the roadway. Moments later, another individual, unaware of the petrol spill, lit a beedi and tossed the matchstick down. A fire erupted, quickly spreading nearby roadside shops and vehicles.

Panic spread through the area as flames began engulfing the surroundings. However, because of the quick actions of residents, who doused the flames with water, the fire was brought under control before further damage could occur.

No casualties have been reported, while shops and vehicles sustained severe damage.