Video: Massive fire erupts at Puranapul godown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a godown located at Puranapul in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 13. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started at Swastik Supply Company and Decorations, located at Puranapul in the afternoon. A lone worked Alam, who was sleeping on the premises rushed out after being alerted by his friend over the phone. The fire engulfed the articles kept inside the compound.

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory near Purana Pul in Hyderabad's Old City on Tuesday. Despite efforts from five fire engines, the fire repeatedly reignited due to exploding chemical barrels. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/wFbrV7TqT0 — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) August 13, 2024

The Kamatipura police reached the spot on information and alerted the Hyderabad fire department. Two fire tenders from Gowliguda and Chandulal Baradari doused off the flames after battling for two hours.

The exact cause of the incident is being ascertained, while officials suspect a short circuit to be a reason.

Further investigation is ongoing.