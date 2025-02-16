Video: Man threatens to electrocute himself over bribery in Telangana

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th February 2025 11:01 am IST
Man threatens to electrocute himself over bribery in Telangana
Man threatens to electrocute himself over Bribery in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: A man threatened to electrocute himself over alleged bribery in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Sunday, February 16.

The man was identified as Anil Goud; he climbed a truck outside the Regional Transport Organisation (RTO) office and threw money at the officials. Goud was allegedly pressurised to pay a bribe of Rs 8,000 for releasing his truck.

In a video shared on social media, the man is heard saying, “I was hear to get my truck released, I had completed all formalities and now the officer is asking a bribe. How much money should I spend, instead I will die right now, will that suffice you?”

Goud further said that two other trucks of his were also seized by the Peddpalli police.

