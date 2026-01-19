Video manipulated, says Karnataka DGP Rao on objectionable video

Bengaluru: Responding to the purported videos showing objectionable behaviour with a woman inside his office while in uniform, Director General of Police K Ramachandra Rao stated that the videos which surfaced and went viral on social media are ‘manipulated’.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, DGP Rao said, “These are manipulated videos. No such incident has taken place. I will discuss the matter with my advocate and take a decision in this regard.”

DGP Rao had gone to the office of Home Minister G Parameshwara in the wake of the development to offer clarification on the issue. However, sources said Parameshwara conveyed through a staff member that he would not be able to meet him, following which DGP Rao exited the office.

Sources further confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the Home Department to submit a report on the matter. Earlier, the state government had faced embarrassment over allegations against DGP Rao in connection with a gold smuggling case.

It can be recalled that in a major embarrassment to the Karnataka Police Department, purported videos showing objectionable behaviour by jailed actress Ranya Rao’s stepfather and Karnataka DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, with a woman inside his office while in uniform, went viral on Monday.

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao Denies 'Fabricated' Sex Tapes; CM Siddaramaiah Orders Probe



Addressing the allegations, Ramachandra Rao stated, 'This is all fabricated. This is a lie. This video is a lie.' The DGP has met with the Karnataka Home Minister to present his defense.

The videos have gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns.

The videos purportedly showed Ramachandra Rao in uniform inside his official chamber, engaging in intimate behaviour with a woman.

In one clip, he is seen kissing the woman while seated in uniform at his office. In another video, he is seen sitting in his office in a suit and engaging in similar behaviour in front of the Indian flag and the Police Department’s emblem displayed in his chamber. The woman was also seen cooperating with him.

Sources said the videos were recorded more than a year ago, before Ranya Rao was arrested in the gold smuggling case.

The acts were reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed in the office.

Ramachandra Rao is serving as the Director General of Police in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE). Sources noted that there had been rumours for some time that videos involving a senior IPS officer would surface.

However, it remains unclear why the videos were released now. Those who released the videos have blurred the faces of the woman, added background music and included captions before circulating them on social media.

Sources stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is upset and expressed his anger over the development.

Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Ramchandra Rao has insulted the entire Police Department.

“If a senior IPS officer can stoop down to this level, I am short of words. These officers must be role models. They should not be spared, and action must be initiated in this regard,” the former minister said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government placed Ramchandra Rao on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the gold smuggling case. He was taken back recently. He is alleged to have joined hands with Ranya Rao in gold smuggling. The government had ordered a probe against Rao in this connection and sought a report.

Ranya Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her stepfather Rao’s name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials.

More details are yet to emerge. The Police Department and Ramachandra Rao are yet to react to the development.