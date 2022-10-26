Video: Man’s head smashed with brick over in Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old man’s head was smashed by another after an argument ensued between the two over parking in front of a roadside eatery in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Law & order in Uttar Pradesh



A 35-year-old man died in Ghaziabad after his head was smashed with a brick following a heated argument over parking outside a roadside eatery. pic.twitter.com/DYSSHp2HQU — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 26, 2022

According to the police, the victim, Varun, had parked his car in such a way that the doors of the vehicle next to it could not be opened. Following this, an argument occurred between Varun and the other car occupants which soon snowballed into a fight, resulting in the assault.

The incident was captured on video that has now become viral on Twitter. The video shows the man smashing Varun’s head while others look on. Varun was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

The Ghaziabad police have registered a case. According to the Ghaziabad Additional Superintendent of Police City 2 Gyanendra Kumar Singh, five teams have been set up to nab the accused.

थाना क्षेत्र टीलामोड में दो पक्षों में हुई मारपीट में घायल एक व्यक्ति को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल ले जाते हुए मृत्यु की घटना पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर घटना के अनावरण/अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु 05 टीमें गठित की गई हैं। बाइट एसपी सिटी 2@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/Wlf77THAgj — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) October 26, 2022

Varun used to live close to the eatery and ran a dairy business. He was the son of a retired Delhi policeman.