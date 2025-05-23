Video: Massive fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in AP

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Prasdesh on Friday, May 23. The incident occurred at the SMS-2 section of the plant.

The fire caused panic among workers stationed nearby. Thick smoke and intense flames were seen rising from the unit, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The fire caused panic among workers stationed nearby. Thick smoke and intense flames were seen rising from the unit, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Firefighters rushed to the site upon receiving the alert and are actively working to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited