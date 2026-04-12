Video: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Hyderabad’s Shivarampally

Hyderabad: A major fire accident occurred on the morning of Sunday, April 12, in Sarvareddy Colony, Hyderabad.

According to initial reports, the fire started suddenly in a warehouse in Shivarampally where decoration materials were stored. The presence of highly flammable items such as plastic goods, flex banners, and thermocol caused the fire to spread quickly.

Within a short time, the flames became intense and spread to a nearby residential house.

A major fire broke out in a warehouse storing decorative materials in Shivarampally under Rajendranagar limits on Sunday morning, spreading rapidly due to highly flammable items and engulfing a nearby house. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after intense efforts. No… pic.twitter.com/C4w6XqaFg9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2026

Firefighters reached the spot and began firefighting operations. After continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control and stopped from spreading further.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, officials believe that there may be major property damage.

The exact reason for the fire is still not known.