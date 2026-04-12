Video: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Hyderabad’s Shivarampally

No casualties have been reported so far.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 2:13 pm IST
Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Hyderabad’s Shivarampally
Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Hyderabad’s Shivarampally

Hyderabad: A major fire accident occurred on the morning of Sunday, April 12, in Sarvareddy Colony, Hyderabad.

According to initial reports, the fire started suddenly in a warehouse in Shivarampally where decoration materials were stored. The presence of highly flammable items such as plastic goods, flex banners, and thermocol caused the fire to spread quickly.

Within a short time, the flames became intense and spread to a nearby residential house.

Subhan Bakery

Firefighters reached the spot and began firefighting operations. After continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control and stopped from spreading further.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, officials believe that there may be major property damage.

The exact reason for the fire is still not known.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th April 2026 2:13 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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