Video: Massive fire breaks out on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

The police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2025 7:42 pm IST
Video: Huge fire breaks out at Yas World in Abu Dhabi
Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination. Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: A massive fire broke out at a construction site near Yas Waterworld on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)on Friday afternoon, March 28.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Videos circulating online showed thick black smoke rising above Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit at approximately 2 pm UAE time.

Also Read
UAE launches new insurance plan for Indian workers

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Abu Dhabi Police closed off roads surrounding the theme park area, redirecting traffic around Yas Bay to provide access for emergency responders.

MS Creative School

Taking to X, Abu Dhabi Police wrote, “Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence have attended a fire that broke out on a construction site this afternoon on Yas Island. Abu Dhabi Police has advised to obtain updates from official sources only.”

The police confirmed, “No injuries were reported, and the fire has been successfully extinguished.”

They further added, “Cooling and smoke extraction operations are currently underway.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2025 7:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button