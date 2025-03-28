Video: Massive fire breaks out on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A massive fire broke out at a construction site near Yas Waterworld on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)on Friday afternoon, March 28.

Videos circulating online showed thick black smoke rising above Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit at approximately 2 pm UAE time.

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates — A large fire broke out at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon, sending thick black smoke billowing from the attraction on Yas Island. #abudhabi #yasisland #uae

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Abu Dhabi Police closed off roads surrounding the theme park area, redirecting traffic around Yas Bay to provide access for emergency responders.

Taking to X, Abu Dhabi Police wrote, “Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence have attended a fire that broke out on a construction site this afternoon on Yas Island. Abu Dhabi Police has advised to obtain updates from official sources only.”

The police confirmed, “No injuries were reported, and the fire has been successfully extinguished.”

They further added, “Cooling and smoke extraction operations are currently underway.”