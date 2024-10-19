Video: Men caught kneading dough with feet, mixing harpic for ‘taste’

Disturbing footage has surfaced online showing two men in Jharkhand’s Garhwa city kneading dough for the popular street food paani puri using their feet. The incident sparked outrage among people, particularly when it was revealed that the vendors allegedly used Harpic, a toilet cleaner, into the dough to enhance its taste.

The video quickly caught the attention of the public prompting residents at the Nagar Panchayat market to alert the police about the incident. The police arrived at the spot and arrested two accused identified as Arvind Yadav, a resident of Soma village in Jhansi and Satish Kumar Srivastava from Noorpur in Jalaun.

Police said that during interrogation, both admitted to adding these harmful substances to the dough, claiming it improved the extra flavour of paani puris. Arvind also mentioned a fight with his cousins, Anshu and Raghavendra, who made the video to expose them.

Subsequently, the police also sealed their establishments after discovering a suspicious solid substance resembling alum, which has been sent for testing.