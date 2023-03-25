Video: Mob assaults Muslim vendor with sticks, rods in UP

Six people have been arrested by the Ghaziabad police for assaulting a Muslim vendor with sticks and rods in Nandgram’s Ghukna market, Uttar Pradesh.

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Danish was selling jaggery on a horse-tanga. Sonu Sharma, Jeetu, Pravesh, Titu, Anupam, Ashish Kaushik, Ashutosh Thakur and Ashutosh Sharma brutally thrashed him by alleging animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/uNLKt8PzaD — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 25, 2023

The video of the attack has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to Ghaziabad police, the incident happened on Friday at around 10 am. The accused men thrashed the victim – Danish – in Nandgram area.

“Danish, a jaggery seller, was pressurised by the men to free his horse from the cart. When he refused, they assaulted him,” the Ghaziabad police told Siasat.com.

When nearby shopkeepers came to Danish’s rescue, they were also assaulted. An FIR was lodged on the basis of Danish’s police complaint.

Six people – Anupam Kaushik (22), Ashish Kaushik (19), Pravesh Kaushik (48), Sukhveer (35), Titu (38), and Ashutosh (19) – have been arrested. They are all residents of the Ghukna market.

A reflex steel, steel screw, steel rod of a mike, and three bamboo sticks were recovered by the Nandgram police.

The six men were arrested under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149(Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.