MP: Muslim man assaulted for ‘friendship’ with Hindu girl

Workers of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal allegedly assaulted a Muslim man who was with his Hindu female friend at a park in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They accused him of promoting ‘Love Jihad’

A video has gone viral on social media platforms where the Bajrang Dal members can be seen questioning the young man while the girl pleads with them to let go. The incident happened on Friday.

This is from #Ujjain, #MadhyaPradesh



A herd of #BajrangDal men allegedly assaulted an interfaith friends seating at a Park on Mar 24.



Accusing the youth of promoting #LoveJihad miscreants thrashed him.



Attackers took him to Madhav Nagar PS where girl refused to lodge FIR. pic.twitter.com/IvtAqxVRTA — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 25, 2023

“We are just friends,” the girl is heard saying to the Hindutva workers who then ask why is the Muslim man’s photo in her mobile.

Speaking to reporters, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhav Nagar police station said that the girl refused to file a police complaint. “The girl refused to lodge an FIR as she stated they are friends. We have informed her family members who took her away,” the SHO said.

The Muslim man was taken into police custody while the attackers were let off.

‘Love Jihad’ is an Islamophobic term used by far-right Hindu extremists alleging that Muslim men convert Hindu women by luring them under the pretext of love and marriage.