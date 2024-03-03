Video: Mob attacks customers in Hyderabad restaurant, damages property

Hyderabad: A 15-member gang on Sunday, March 3, attacked customers and damaged property at a popular restaurant in Attapur on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around midnight when some persons came to have a mandi at the hotel and picked up a quarrel with some customers who were in the restaurant.

Soon after people from one of the groups called in their friends, they reached the restaurant and attacked the other group with sticks and threw around articles.

The CCTV footage of the brawl surfaced on social media.

Hey @amjedmbt @infomubashir For this things to happen naa?? you have motivated to vote for this congress government in Telangana Congratulations its happening now as both of you wished pic.twitter.com/LFZMGetHHK — Kabeer کبیر కబీర్ (@_kabeeruddin) March 3, 2024

Due to the attack, there was panic among the customers who were dining in the restaurant.

On information, the police reached the spot and started efforts to identify and arrested five of the accused persons.

Further details are awaited.