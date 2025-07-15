Video: Mohammed Siraj breaks down in tears as England win Lord’s test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj broke down in tears after being the last man dismissed as England secured a dramatic win in the Lord’s Test.

Although, Siraj defended alongside Ravindra Jadeja, his dismissal sealed India’s fate in a tense final session.

Deflection off Mohammed Siraj’s bat hits stumps

Chasing a target, India collapsed to 112/8 before Jadeja and the tailenders staged a remarkable resistance.

Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah added 35 runs. However, a cruel deflection off Siraj’s bat in the 75th over rolled onto the stumps, handing England the win.

England players including Ben Stokes and Joe Root immediately consoled emotional Siraj.

England beat India by 22 runs

The fifth and final day of the third Test started with India requiring 135 runs and England having to pick six wickets after setting the visitors a 193-run target. The hosts got four Indian batters out before lunch but were made to work hard for the remaining two wickets in the last two sessions.

India were finally all out for 170. Archer (3/55) and Stokes (3/48) were the chief architects of the English victory.

In the test earlier, Mohammed Siraj was on Monday penalised 15 per cent of his match fee and docked one demerit point following an aggressive reaction to the wicket of England opener Ben Ducket on day four.