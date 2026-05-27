Hyderabad: A normal day in Dharamshala suddenly turned into a wholesome viral moment after a fan spotted Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna chilling by a river.

In the video, the two Gujarat Titans pacers are seen away from the usual noise of stadiums, cameras and match pressure, spending some quiet time by the water. Siraj is seen taking a dip while Prasidh is also spotted around the rocky riverside location.

The timing of the video also caught attention as both cricketers were in Dharamshala for Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2026 playoff clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before the big game pressure took over, the two seemed to have taken a peaceful break in the hills.

But more than the location, it was their names that made the internet emotional. Fans quickly turned the casual sighting into a “Mohammed and Krishna together” moment, with one user commenting, “That’s my India, where Mohammed and Krishna live together in harmony,” while another wrote, “Krishna and Mohammed together, secular at peak.”

What could have remained just another fan-shot video from Dharamshala ended up becoming a sweet social media moment. For many, it was not just Siraj and Prasidh relaxing before an IPL match, but a frame that quietly carried the idea of India’s everyday harmony