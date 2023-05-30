Video: Moments before killing, Sahil seen waiting for Sakshi

A day after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by her allegedly jilted lover in a busy street of northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, the accused who allegedly committed the crime, Sahil, was sent to police custody for two days.

The victim was stabbed multiple times by Sahil and later crushed her head with a rock slab on Sunday evening.

However, new CCTV footage of the crime has gone viral on social media regarding the incident. In it, Sahil can be seen talking to a friend, whose name is said to be Akash, according to NDTV, right before the murder of the victim, Sakshi.

The clip shows Sahil conversing to Akash, and then walking away with some ambiguous object in his hand.

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV visuals show accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on 28th May.



(Video: CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/VAmr0EikXu — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

As per police reports, the victim was heading towards a friend’s home for the birthday party. The accused appeared to be waiting there for Sakshi. Police said the victim and the accused,20-year-old Sahil were in a relationship and that they had a quarrel on three days ago.

During police interrogation, Sahil reportedly confessed to the murder and said that he was upset over the breakup of three years relationship.

“The girl was in relationship with Sahil since 2021, but of late, they often fought over things and shared a strained relationship. She eventually stopped talking to him and wanted to end her relationship with him completely, but he kept approaching her and wanted to reunite with her,” the officer said.

“Even on Saturday, they had a fight which further worsened their relation. This could be the reason behind the murder,” the officer added. Delhi Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Delhi, police have called the brutal murder an act of passion.

“As per the information as of now, they knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused (Sahil) had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder,” said Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak.