Video: Moving car catches fire in Hyderabad

Rangareddy: A moving car caught fire in the Jillelaguda locality of Hyderabad on Monday evening, police said.

There were no casualties reported in the incident that took place within the limits of the Meerpet police station.

According to the police, around 6:30 PM, a person named Venkatesh Nayak from Nakkagutta Tanda, Yacharam Mandal, was driving his four-wheeler from Manda Mallamma to Balapur X Road.

Lucky escape for the passengers, after a moving car heading towards Kadthal, catches #fire near Jillelguda lake in #Meerpet ps limits, #Hyderabad, this night.



Passengers managed to escape on seeing #flames from the engine.



The fire doused.#CarFire #FireAccident #FireSafety pic.twitter.com/mZnzT3dOvh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 15, 2024

When he reached SYR Function Hall, Jillelaguda Lake, smoke suddenly started coming out of the AC.

Venkatesh quickly exited the car, which then caught fire and burned.

Meerpet police, upon receiving information, extinguished the fire with the help of a fire engine.

“No casualties were reported as the driver safely escaped. We are further looking into the matter,” police added.