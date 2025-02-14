Video: Moving car catches fire in Hyderabad; massive traffic jam witnessed

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a car catching fire in Hyderabad, a moving four-wheeler was engulfed in flames on Thursday night.

The incident took place near Tipu Khan Bridge, which falls under the jurisdiction of Langar Houz Police Station.

No one injured

Fortunately, no one was injured in the Hyderabad’s car fire incident as the person who was driving the vehicle was alert. Upon sensing the threat, he not only got out of the car but also ran to a safe distance.

Following the incident, fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

As per the person who was driving the car and traveling from Sainikpuri to Appa Junction, he has no clue how the fire started.

Traffic jam after car catches fire in Hyderabad

Due to the incident, there was a massive traffic jam on the route from Langar Houz to Narsingi.

It is not the first incident of a car catching fire in the city. Earlier, a similar incident occurred.

As the summer season has begun, such incidents increase due to rising temperatures, especially during the daytime.