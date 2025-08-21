Video: Moving car catches fire near Madina building in Hyderabad

The fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st August 2025 4:49 pm IST
A jeep on fire near Madina building in Hyderabad on Wednesday
A jeep on fire

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire near the Madina building in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 20. Videos shared on social media show a jeep going up in flames. The incident occurred when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the jeep and de-boarded the vehicle.

Soon, the jeep burst into flames. After being alerted, a fire tender arrived at the spot and doused the flames. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit.

This is the latest incident of a vehicle catching fire in Hyderabad. In June this year, a car suddenly caught fire while driving on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. Fortunately, the occupants escaped unharmed before the fire spread further.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st August 2025 4:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button