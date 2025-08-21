Video: Moving car catches fire near Madina building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire near the Madina building in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 20. Videos shared on social media show a jeep going up in flames. The incident occurred when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the jeep and de-boarded the vehicle.

A moving car caugt fire near Madina Building in Hyderabad on Wednesday. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/3z0vJz9jkZ — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) August 21, 2025

Soon, the jeep burst into flames. After being alerted, a fire tender arrived at the spot and doused the flames. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit.

Also Read Car catches fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, traffic hit

This is the latest incident of a vehicle catching fire in Hyderabad. In June this year, a car suddenly caught fire while driving on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge. Fortunately, the occupants escaped unharmed before the fire spread further.