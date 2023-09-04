Video: Muammar Gaddafi lookalike roams streets of Libya

This coincided with Gaddafi's supporters celebrating the 54th anniversary of the 1969 coup d’etat, known as the al-Fateh Revolution.

Photo: Screengrab/@halgawi—X

A video clip showing a man resembling the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi wandering the streets of Bani Walid in Libya has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a Gaddafi lookalike interacts with celebrants and takes the initiative to get out of his car to greet them, dressed in clothes similar to Gaddafi’s.

The likeness of Gaddafi drew strong attention and caused a stir due to the great similarity between him and the late Libyan leader with regard to his appearance, clothes, the way of wearing a turban, hair, facial features, and even his hand movements.

Watch the video below here

Gaddafi came to power in Libya following a military coup against King Idris al-Senussi in 1969.

Gaddafi was killed on October 20, 2011, at the age of 69, by revolutionaries opposed to his regime. He tried to hide in a water drainage tunnel after the attack on his convoy by NATO aircraft in the city of Sirte, his birthplace.

