Video: Mumbai man climbs onto taxi, alleges hit-and-run

In a shocking incident, a man sat on top of a taxi car after claiming that the driver was involved in a hit-and-run accident. The incident happened in Mumbai’s Santacruz area.

The act was caught on a camera, recorded by a passerby who is heard shouting at the taxi driver to pull over but he ignores all warnings and keeps driving.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms showing the man sitting on top of the car asking the driver to stop as it speeds dangerously on a highway. The windshield of the taxi is severely damaged.

However, Santacruz police have allegedly stated that they have received no complaints of such an incident.