Video: Mumbai man climbs onto taxi, alleges hit-and-run

The act was caught on a camera, recorded by a passerby who is heard shouting at the taxi driver to pull over but he ignores all warnings and keeps driving.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd December 2024 5:33 pm IST
Video: Man Climbs Onto Taxi in Hit-and-Run Allegation
Screengrab of a man sitting on top of a taxi car in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a man sat on top of a taxi car after claiming that the driver was involved in a hit-and-run accident. The incident happened in Mumbai’s Santacruz area.

The act was caught on a camera, recorded by a passerby who is heard shouting at the taxi driver to pull over but he ignores all warnings and keeps driving.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms showing the man sitting on top of the car asking the driver to stop as it speeds dangerously on a highway. The windshield of the taxi is severely damaged.

However, Santacruz police have allegedly stated that they have received no complaints of such an incident. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd December 2024 5:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button