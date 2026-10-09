Video: Nita Ambani spotted in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: From high-profile events to celebrity visits, Hyderabad continues to attract some of India’s biggest names. The latest to be spotted in the city is businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani, whose appearance has sparked curiosity over the purpose of her visit.

Nita Ambani was spotted at the Swadesh Store in Jubilee Hills, where she visited and reviewed the Reliance Retail artisan and craft hub. Located at Alcazar Mall, the 20,000-square-foot store is dedicated to promoting India’s rich tradition of arts, crafts and handloom textiles, while providing a platform for artisans and their handcrafted products.

Nita Ambani’s Hyderabad visit

The visit reflects Nita Ambani’s continued association with the promotion and preservation of Indian art and culture. She has been closely involved in several initiatives aimed at supporting India’s cultural heritage, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The Hyderabad Swadesh store showcases a wide range of traditional Indian handicrafts, textiles and artisanal products. The store is also the first Swadesh outlet by Reliance Retail in Telangana, giving local shoppers access to handcrafted products sourced from artisans across the country.

When did Swadesh Store open in Hyderabad?

The Swadesh store in Hyderabad was opened in 2023 and is located at Alcazar Mall in Jubilee Hills. It was launched as part of Reliance Retail’s initiative to create a platform for Indian artisans and bring traditional crafts and handloom products to a wider audience.