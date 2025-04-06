Video: NRIs condemn Waqf Amendment Act

In a strong show of solidarity, the Indian Americans Forum (IAF) organized a global virtual protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

As per the forum, “the Act has sparked widespread outrage as it directly threatens the autonomy of Waqf institutions and infringes upon religious freedoms.”

The meeting was attended by activists, scholars and community leaders from various countries including Mushtaq Malik (Keynote Speaker), Dr. Mohammed Jameel (President, IAF Global USA), Dr. Qutbuddin (USA), Syed Fazal Haq (Middle East), Sky Baba (Poet, Writer & Activist, India), Sajaya Kakarla (Social Activist, IAF Panelist), Lissy Joseph (Activist, India), Raheem Pasha Shaik (General Secretary, IAF India), Aneef Shaik (Joint Secretary & Social Media Coordinator, IAF), Syed Mujahid (TJS) and Mohd Hameed (IAF India).

During the session, speakers strongly condemned the Act and described it as a blatant attack on religious freedom, minority rights and the secular principles of the Indian Constitution.

The event also emphasized the need for a united legal movement to challenge the legislation.

According to the meeting’s resolution, the forum and the global NRI community strongly reject and condemn the Waqf Amendment Act.

The resolution urged the Supreme Court of India to strike down the bill alleging that it violates Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution which protect religious freedoms and the right of religious communities to manage their own affairs.

They expressed concerns over the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards, government control over waqf properties, alleged erosion of minority rights and secularism and lack of consultation with the Muslim community.

The forum demands the government repeal the Waqf Amendment Act, ensure the autonomy of Muslim institutions and safeguard their property rights from government interference, promote inclusive and meaningful consultations with Muslim stakeholders to address concerns and safeguard their rights and uphold the secular and democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The forum urges legal experts and human rights organizations to challenge the Act in courts.