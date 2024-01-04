Video of Aamir Khan kissing ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira’s wedding goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with fitness trainer and her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a unique and unconventional ceremony held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The wedding, unlike traditional Bollywood affairs, featured a distinct touch, with the groom arriving in athleisure wear for the baraat.

Ditching ghoda and gaadi, Nupur jogged his way to the venue.

The registration ceremony was equally unconventional, with Nupur donning a vest and shorts. Ira, the bride, opted for simplicity and elegance, choosing Jodhpuri chappals over stilettos.

Another heartwarming highlight of the event was Aamir Khan’s display of his healthy relationships with both of his ex-wives. Ira’s mother, Reena Dutta, and filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom Aamir has a son named Azad Rao Khan, were in attendance.

A video of Aamir kissing Kiran on the cheek at the wedding is now going viral on social media.

The unique and heartwarming moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding are being widely shared on social media. Check them out below.