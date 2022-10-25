Video of Amitabh Bachchan’s security guard pushing photographer goes viral

Mumbai: Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, wife of mega star Amitabh Bachchan, has always had a bitter side towards the paparazzi. We have seen videos of her yelling at shutterbugs and teaching them that stars also have a personal life.

In one such recent incident on Diwali at Bachchan’s residence, one of their security guards got into a heated argument with one of media persons as the the paparazzi tried to get the inside glimpses of the celebrations. A video of the incident has been shared by a popular photographer Instantbollywood.

In the clip, that is surfacing online, we can the security guard pushing the photographer while the latter was just doing his job. Later, Jaya Bachchan was seen bashing the paparazzi and calling them “intruders”.

Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal about her hatred against the papz. In a recent podcast ‘Limelight and Lemons’ with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, the actress said they interfere in her personal life and she doesn’t like it.