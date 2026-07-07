Video of Atif Aslam offering namaz inside a cafe goes viral

Someone present at the venue recorded the heartfelt moment and shared it online, where it quickly went viral

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Atif Aslam offering salah at a cafe
Atif Aslam offering salah at a cafe (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and every glimpse of the star often becomes a talking point on social media. While his soulful voice has won millions of hearts, fans also admire his humble personality and spiritual side. A latest viral video is once again reminding everyone why he remains so loved.

Atif Aslam’s latest video

The viral clip shows Atif Aslam quietly stepping aside to offer prayers in a corner of the cafe. Someone present at the venue recorded the heartfelt moment and shared it online, where it quickly went viral. Fans have been praising the singer for staying grounded and making time for his faith despite his superstar status.

This isn’t the first time Atif’s spiritual side has resonated with audiences. Over the years, he has earned admiration for sharing soulful renditions of Islamic naats and devotional kalams, particularly during Ramzan and other religious occasions. His heartfelt recitations have become just as cherished by many fans as his chart-topping songs.

Subhan Bakery

Despite not performing in India in recent years, Atif Aslam continues to enjoy immense popularity among Indian audiences. His Bollywood hits, including Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeene Laga Hoon, Pehli Nazar Mein and Tu Jaane Na, remain fan favourites. Many Indian admirers even travel to cities like Dubai and London to attend his concerts, proving that his music and appeal continue to transcend borders.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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