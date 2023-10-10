Video of Atif Aslam reciting Azaan in a mosque goes viral

Atif Aslam gave several hit Bollywood songs like Jeena Jeena (Badlapur), Woh Lamhe (Zeher), Ore Piya (Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya), among others

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th October 2023 4:15 pm IST
Atif Aslam to headline NYE concert in Abu Dhabi

Islamabad: Atif Aslam is a living legend and he is one among the few Pakistani singers who were popular before making their Bollywood debut. People across borders used to listen to him since he was the member of the famous Pakistani band ‘Jal’.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

His Bollywood journey started with Adat (Kalyug) and gave several hit songs like Jeena Jeena (Badlapur), Woh Lamhe (Zeher), Ore Piya (Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya), Pehli Nazar Mein (Race), Be Intehaan (Race 2), Tere Bin (Bas Ek Pal), among others.

Atif Aslam enjoys a huge fan following and because of his magical voice both Indians and Pakistanis watch and listen to his concerts and songs on YouTube and other social media platforms. His songs are also trending on Jio Savan, itunes and other apps.

MS Education Academy

Atif recently featured in Pakistani drama Sang-e-Mah and also gave his melodious voice to its OST. He is also entertaining his audiences with Hamds and Naats. The singer recently treated fans with his magical and soulful voice again after he called ‘Azaan’ in the mosque during his foreign trip.

The singer during his trip to Orlando in Florida visited a local mosque to offer prayers and called ‘Azaan’ there. The video of Atif calling ‘Azaan’ has been shared online and is winning millions of hearts.

Netizens are happy and call it a treat from one of the top singers. The video was first shared on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the video and comments below.

It is relevant to mention here that some of the internet users think that video is not that of Atif Aslam. What do you think about the video, let us know in the comments section.

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th October 2023 4:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Hussain Bhat

Mumtaz Bhat is a Hyderabad based Multimedia Journalist from Kashmir. He works as a sub-editor at Siasat.com. Stay here for Arts & Entertainment, Lifestyle, Travel and Human Interest stories. Mumtaz has pursued B.A (Hons) Journalism and M.A Mass Communication from HNB Garhwal Central University, Uttrakhand .
Back to top button