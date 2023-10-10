Video of Atif Aslam reciting Azaan in a mosque goes viral

Islamabad: Atif Aslam is a living legend and he is one among the few Pakistani singers who were popular before making their Bollywood debut. People across borders used to listen to him since he was the member of the famous Pakistani band ‘Jal’.

His Bollywood journey started with Adat (Kalyug) and gave several hit songs like Jeena Jeena (Badlapur), Woh Lamhe (Zeher), Ore Piya (Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya), Pehli Nazar Mein (Race), Be Intehaan (Race 2), Tere Bin (Bas Ek Pal), among others.

Atif Aslam enjoys a huge fan following and because of his magical voice both Indians and Pakistanis watch and listen to his concerts and songs on YouTube and other social media platforms. His songs are also trending on Jio Savan, itunes and other apps.

Atif recently featured in Pakistani drama Sang-e-Mah and also gave his melodious voice to its OST. He is also entertaining his audiences with Hamds and Naats. The singer recently treated fans with his magical and soulful voice again after he called ‘Azaan’ in the mosque during his foreign trip.

The singer during his trip to Orlando in Florida visited a local mosque to offer prayers and called ‘Azaan’ there. The video of Atif calling ‘Azaan’ has been shared online and is winning millions of hearts.

Netizens are happy and call it a treat from one of the top singers. The video was first shared on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the video and comments below.

Atif Aslam giving Azaan in a mosque in Orlando #atifaslam pic.twitter.com/wqbhUzQNqN — Aish (@ashwrymthws) October 7, 2023

While visiting Orlando, Atif Aslam beautifully recited the azaan at a local mosque.#atifaslam pic.twitter.com/oUtjoLlQfr — Vibe FM 105.4 (@vibefm1054) October 9, 2023

It is relevant to mention here that some of the internet users think that video is not that of Atif Aslam. What do you think about the video, let us know in the comments section.